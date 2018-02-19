People react to Fergie's train-wreck performance of the national anthem at Sunday's All-Star Game.

No one is talking about what happened on the court during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Instead, everyone is discussing Fergie's "sultry" rendition of the national anthem before the game.

If there is one song that definitely does not need to be sexed-up, it is the Star Spangled Banner.

In case you missed it, here is the clip.

Watch at your own risk:

That "Let’s play some basketball!" exclamation at the end is just the icing on the cake, isn't it?

Everyone had a hard time keeping a straight face during the song, as indicated by Lebron's tight-lipped smile, Chance the Rapper's look of disbelief, and Jimmy Kimmel non-stop giggling.

Twitter was also laughing: