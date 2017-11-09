Finn Wolfhard releases statement standing up for himself and his fellow 'Stranger Things' actors.

Finn Wolfhard, 14, is one of the stars of the immensely popular TV show, Stranger Things (he plays Mike). Recently, fans who were waiting outside Wolfhard's hotel (or at least one fan), got angry that Wolfhard didn't want to come over to say hi and do autographs and pictures. In response, Shannon Purser, who played Barb (RIP) on season one of the show, took to Twitter to defend her young co-star, writing "No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too."

Soon afterwards, fellow child star (now a young adult and the fiancee of one Mr. Joe Jonas) Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa on Game of Thrones, also came to Wolfhard's defense in a string of tweets.

Now Wolfhard is speaking up for himself. He made a statement in two tweets that sums up the problem with fans hounding actors (especially child actors). On Twitter, he wrote, "Hey everybody! I don't wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya'll know who you are."