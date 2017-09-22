Advertising

Last week, Selena Gomez shared that the reason she's been laying low this summer is because she had to get a kidney transplant due to her Lupus. Her new kidney came from her close friend and actress Francia Raísa.

Gomez shared the news with her fans in a heartfelt Instagram post, in which she posted a photo of herself and Raísa in their hospital beds, as well as a shot of a long scar on her stomach.

About a week after Raísa Instagrammed her own shot of herself and Gomez in the hospital, she shared a video proudly showing her surgery scars.

"Happy to be back," the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside of video of herself lifting hand weights at a gym, in which two small scars on her abdomen are visible.

The girls did not disclose when the transplant was performed, though in Gomez's Instagram post, she indicated this journey has been going on for the "past several months." Both Raísa and Gomez both mentioned that they plan to share more details about their story in the future, but for now, we're so happy Raísa seems to be recovering well and is already in good enough health to be at the gym.

