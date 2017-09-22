Advertising

Last week, Selena Gomez shared that the reason she's been laying low this summer is because she had to get a kidney transplant due to her Lupus. Her new kidney came from her close friend and actress Francia Raísa.

Gomez shared the news with her fans in a heartfelt Instagram post, in which she posted a photo of herself and Raísa in their hospital beds, as well as a shot of a long scar on her stomach.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

About a week after Raísa Instagrammed her own shot of herself and Gomez in the hospital, she shared a video proudly showing her surgery scars.

"Happy to be back," the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside of video of herself lifting hand weights at a gym, in which two small scars on her abdomen are visible.

Happy to be back

The girls did not disclose when the transplant was performed, though in Gomez's Instagram post, she indicated this journey has been going on for the "past several months." Both Raísa and Gomez both mentioned that they plan to share more details about their story in the future, but for now, we're so happy Raísa seems to be recovering well and is already in good enough health to be at the gym.

