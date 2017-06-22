Advertising

Is Frankie Jonas working on new music with brother Nick Jonas? Hmmm, it looks like some kind of collaboration may be in the works.

Frankie’s Instagram was updated today with a post to “peep my SoundCloud lmao ima put the link in my bio.” Check out what Frankie’s been up to:

Did you also notice that Nick’s Instagram Stories yesterday included the Bonus Jonas though?

It’s not the Jonas Brothers like we used to know (sniffle), but perhaps a Nick and Frankie collab could be in the works.

Nick posted a cute pic of Frankie playing guitar, with Nick smiling beside him. Frankie also looks like he’s wrapped in black tape, which we’re not sure what that’s about, but Nick wrote: “Coming soon...”

Does this hint that Frankie’s got a solo career in the works or is he working with Nick...or will there be some form of a Jonas Brothers reunion at some point? We have no clue, but it definitely got some attention!

Meanwhile, in an interview at the 2017 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Nick talked about his new album, noting: “I think for the fan experience coming to the shows where the songs are a bit more up-tempo and brighter will be better than the breakup album I released last year. It’s time for some positivity, I think.”

