On Thursday, wealthy hipsters descended on the a private island in the Bahamas for the Fyre Festival, an event founded by Ja Rule that promised to be a "luxury experience." Expecting supermodels and glamping (glam camping. ugh.), the tributes were welcomed by a Hunger Games-like "disaster zone," with FEMA tents instead of cabanas, cheese sandwiches instead of gourmet food, and the US Embassy needing to help evacuate.

Needless to say, it was not what the kids expected, and forced rich people to experience less-than-ideal conditions.

A cabal of supermodels served as the hype squad for the first and last annual Fyre Festival, and the tributes thought they'd get to hang out with them if they just whipped out thousands of dollars.

The whole marketing around the event was centered around models like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner. People on Twitter think they bear some responsibility for promoting something they (or anybody) had no f**king idea was about.

work is tough 🙄 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:31am PST

Complex reports that Billy McFarland, the man who launched Fyre Media, "personally invited" 400 social media "influencers" to be the ones to launch and promote the festival, and people really thought if they spend all that money they'd get to party with Victoria's Secret Angels.

When I spoke to the people from FYRE & asked what the line up was the said: "Bella, Kendall, Emily..."



That was a huge red flag for me — Julz (@YesJulz) April 28, 2017

(And delete this she did.)

The models are being roasted over the Fyre (hehe) for being the bait in this ultimate bait-and-switch.

people really paid multi thousands to be stranded at fyre festival because instagram models told them to



what kind of next level detox tea — cyberpunk hellokitty (@traceyfanclub) April 28, 2017

Over $100,000 in "treasure" would be hidden around the island for a fun, rick-kid treasure hunt. Kendall Jenner was promoting it. — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/aallyyssssaaw/status/857965653810180097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fstyle%2F2017%2F04%2Ffyre-festival-kendall-jenner-bella-hadid-models

How hilarious would it be if the entire Influencer marketing industry collapsed because of Fyre Fest? — Michael J. Miraflor (@michaelmiraflor) April 28, 2017

I'm here for the destruction of the careers of anyone who promoted Fyre Festival. IG models, there's the door — Hailey (@haileyoc_) April 28, 2017

live footage of kendall jenner, ja rule, and bella hadid after receiving their checks from promoting a scam festival: #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/8rOgrBsSyn — Shaolin Fantastic (@naturaldefiant) April 28, 2017

Look at the bright side of all this. Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski are going to get outed as frauds #fyrefestival — VAGOBOT 2000 (@goldltechnocrat) April 28, 2017

#fyrefestival you mean rich kids spent $1000s based on nothing but the endorsement of models and a rapper? Realest representation of society — Very Vero (@Sincerely220) April 28, 2017

Of course the Kendall Jenner-Fyre Festival were the most in both quality and quantity. The girl's 2017 has almost been bad as America's.

Kendall Jenner: Big year for me in 2017.

Pepsi: Hold my drink.

Fyre Festival: LET US HOLD UR DRINK, WE DONT HAVE ANY FUCKN THING — Hoppers (@FrogAvalanche) April 28, 2017

Kendall get your Pepsi ready the Bahamas need you #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/eKAS475Hk4 — 🐅 (@drugfailed) April 28, 2017

It's about to turn into another United. Wish Kendall was here to give everyone a Pepsi. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/PIXmYSrDeq — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

I think we all learned something here today: Don't do something just because some models told you to. Especially when that thing is to spend thousands of dollars on a mystery festival on a island you thought once belonged to Pablo Escobar. Nothing about that sentence sounds like it would have been a good idea.

