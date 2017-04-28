On Thursday, wealthy hipsters descended on the a private island in the Bahamas for the Fyre Festival, an event founded by Ja Rule that promised to be a "luxury experience." Expecting supermodels and glamping (glam camping. ugh.), the tributes were welcomed by a Hunger Games-like "disaster zone," with FEMA tents instead of cabanas, cheese sandwiches instead of gourmet food, and the US Embassy needing to help evacuate.
Needless to say, it was not what the kids expected, and forced rich people to experience less-than-ideal conditions.
A cabal of supermodels served as the hype squad for the first and last annual Fyre Festival, and the tributes thought they'd get to hang out with them if they just whipped out thousands of dollars.
The whole marketing around the event was centered around models like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner. People on Twitter think they bear some responsibility for promoting something they (or anybody) had no f**king idea was about.
Complex reports that Billy McFarland, the man who launched Fyre Media, "personally invited" 400 social media "influencers" to be the ones to launch and promote the festival, and people really thought if they spend all that money they'd get to party with Victoria's Secret Angels.
(And delete this she did.)
The models are being roasted over the Fyre (hehe) for being the bait in this ultimate bait-and-switch.
Of course the Kendall Jenner-Fyre Festival were the most in both quality and quantity. The girl's 2017 has almost been bad as America's.
I think we all learned something here today: Don't do something just because some models told you to. Especially when that thing is to spend thousands of dollars on a mystery festival on a island you thought once belonged to Pablo Escobar. Nothing about that sentence sounds like it would have been a good idea.