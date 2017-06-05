Wonder Woman set off a waterfall of male tears when a movie theater hosted a few all-female screenings last week, and that's not the only reason we love it. The movie, based on the popular DC comic, CRUSHED at the box office this past weekend, wracking up $100.5 million dollars in its opening weekend, People reports. Take that, the patriarchy!
One of the most impressive things about the movie, in addition to its box office numbers, is the range of powers employed on-screen by its leading
lady woman, played by Gal Gadot. She's such a bad ass that even superheroes from rival comic book universes are in awe.
"They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?" she says with a confident smile.
Hemsworth quickly responded on Twitter:
"I think she'd kick Thor's a**," he tweeted. That is the correct answer.
And Gadot rewarded him for his intelligence with this flirtatious reply:
"I always knew you were a smart guy," she wrote. "But I think it’s worth a fight. We should collide worlds." She followed that with what we ALL know to be one of the flirtiest emojis.
GET A ROOM, GUYS. JK, please have this "fight" in public.
Twitter is shipping for this battle to happen.
But it seems like these two stars like each other too much to actually fight. There's been a long-standing "feud" between the Marvel and DC comic book franchises, but Wonder Woman is inspiring bi-partisan support. Like back in January, when Godot and Hemsworth co-presented an award at the Golden Globes:
And other stars of Marvel comic book films, like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Lupita Nyong’o (who'll star in upcoming Marvel film Black Panther) also took to Twitter this weekend to cheer on Wonder Woman and director Patty Jenkins.
Seems like the world really needs to see a woman kick ass in the face of evil right now.