Wonder Woman set off a waterfall of male tears when a movie theater hosted a few all-female screenings last week, and that's not the only reason we love it. The movie, based on the popular DC comic, CRUSHED at the box office this past weekend, wracking up $100.5 million dollars in its opening weekend, People reports. Take that, the patriarchy!

One of the most impressive things about the movie, in addition to its box office numbers, is the range of powers employed on-screen by its leading lady woman, played by Gal Gadot. She's such a bad ass that even superheroes from rival comic book universes are in awe. In an interview with Katie Couric, Gadot, 32, was asked who she thinks would win in a battle between her character in (DC comic-based) Wonder Woman and Chris Hemsworth's character in (Marvel comic-based) Thor. We're with her. Apparently Gadot agrees. She then challenged Hemsworth to weigh in.

"They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?" she says with a confident smile.

Hemsworth quickly responded on Twitter:

I think she'd kick Thor's a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

"I think she'd kick Thor's a**," he tweeted. That is the correct answer.

And Gadot rewarded him for his intelligence with this flirtatious reply:

I always knew you were a smart guy :) But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds😏 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017

"I always knew you were a smart guy," she wrote. "But I think it’s worth a fight. We should collide worlds ." She followed that with what we ALL know to be one of the flirtiest emojis.

GET A ROOM, GUYS. JK, please have this "fight" in public.

The GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with @WonderWomanFilm. @GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir. @PattyJenks is NOT PLAYING AROUND. pic.twitter.com/YznOuYuE0l — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) June 2, 2017

Yay! "Wonder Woman" shatters box office with biggest female director opening. Ever. https://t.co/Ymnlz3MCVR # via @HuffPostEnt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 4, 2017

Seems like the world really needs to see a woman kick ass in the face of evil right now.

