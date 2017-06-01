Advertising

Selena Gomez has proven time and again just how much her fans mean to her.

For Pride Month 2017, Billboard asked celebs write "love letters" to the LGBTQ community, with Selena, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson and many more stars sharing their love and personal stories.

Selena's mom plays a big part in Selena's letter, as she credits her mother for raising her in "incredibly open-minded and non-judgmental" environment.

Selena Gomez and mom at Vanity Fair party Shutterstock

She wrote: "I remember as a young child going to brunch on Sundays with my mom and her group of friends. I had no idea they were all gay as I didn’t even comprehend what that meant at the time. All I knew is that I loved being surrounded by these kind, fun and loving friends my mother had around her. I definitely give credit to her for raising me in an environment that was incredibly open-minded and non-judgmental."

Selena shared how her mother had a special 16th birthday surprise: "a performance by the most beautiful drag queen singing my favorite song." She added, "I don’t think most 16 year olds can say that!"

The singer noted: "My co-writer Justin Tranter couldn’t believe I had never seen the Madonna documentary Truth or Dare and so while we were in Mexico he sat me down to watch it with him. I loved it and was especially struck by how groundbreaking it was for the gay rights movement and how far LGBTQ rights have come in my lifetime."

She concluded by writing: "There is still a significant amount of work to do and I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated or feared for their sexuality."

Well said, Sel.

