George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been pretty private about both their relationship and about their newborn twins, Alexander and Ella. But now that the kiddos are about three months old, all the parenting is evidently getting to George and Amal, and they're cracking. The power couple has started to reveal some more tidbits about their private life, including how they found out they were having twins and how they first got together.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney revealed that he and Amal didn't discuss whether or not they planned to have kids until they were married. "It had never been part of my DNA," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "We didn't plan on it. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny. There was an assumption that we didn't want them. And then, after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt we'd gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we've got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us."

So, Amal began taking fertility drugs, and she got pregnant. While at a doctor's visit for an ultrasound in London, they got the surprise news that Amal was carrying twins. "He goes, 'Well, there's one.' And I said, 'Great.' And then he goes, 'And there's the second one.' And I was like, 'What?'" Clooney told the outlet. "We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake."

Clooney also dished on the start of he and Amal's relationship. "I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart," he said, about how he felt when they first met. When the interviewer asked Clooney if Amal was also feelin' him, he reportedly laughed and said, "I don't know. She probably thought I was old. Then she sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other's lives, and over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends."

Then, a few months later, the two had their first date–at Abbey Road Studios in London. R U KIDDING ME, GEORGE??? Dang that's cool.

Clooney also commented on where his acting career is headed. ICYMI, he hasn't done much acting over the past few years. "I haven't acted in almost two years," he told The Hollywood Reporter, "and I am not really sure when the next version of that would be. If somebody brought me The Verdict, I'd jump. But I'm not going to do movies just to be in front of the camera. I did that for a long time and I had a good run. And as you get older, the parts aren't as interesting. I'm not a leading man anymore. Nobody wants to see me kiss the girl." He added that he may focus on filmmaking for a while, and then have a "foundation-oriented third act," working on the Clooney Foundation For Justice. But until he decides, it seems like he'll be plenty busy with the babies. He added that he's a "very good diaper guy." We're sure Amal's very proud.

