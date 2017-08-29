Advertising

Here's the thing about new babies: They can't tell if their dad is George Clooney.

Clooney's two-month-old twins Ella and Alexander have thrown the A-List actor and his humanitarian lawyer wife far from the red carpet.

As Clooney explained to USA Today, he finds fatherhood "terrifying." His wife is handling it much better, he claims: "She's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."

If one baby means a lifestyle shift, two mean Clooney is double the distance away from his decades-long movie star and bachelor lifestyle. He's even taking the hands on approach to fatherhood. "I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," says Clooney. "It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out." Alexander and Ella can barf on George all they want, but dear god, please keep them away from Amal's famously chic designer closet.

Advertising

Despite the spit-up and the all-nighters, Clooney admits that he's enjoying the shift in his narrative. "Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit," he said. "I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride." Now, how old do you have to be to learn not to vomit on couture?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.