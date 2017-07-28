Advertising

A French magazine bragged about their "exclusive" pictures of George and Amal Clooney's infant twins, but not with the new parents' permission. The photos were taken by sneaky paparazzi spying on the couple and their babies. After the photos ran in Voici, Clooney released a statement to Deadline saying that he planned to sue the tabloid.

Wow, great pictures. 😒 Voici magazine

In the statement, Clooney said,

Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.

The photos were taken at the Clooneys' estate in Lake Como, Italy, according to Deadline. The invasion of privacy is really disturbing.

