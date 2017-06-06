Advertising

Anyone on George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney baby watch can finally celebrate the birth of the couple’s twins.

The actor’s rep told People.com: “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Even in a birth announcement statement, Clooney gets a joke in.

The pregnancy was confirmed in February, with The Talk host Julie Chen announcing, “Beyonce is not the only superstar expecting twins.”

George talked about the upcoming arrival of little ones, noting during an interview on Rencontres de Cinéma, “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all...with arms wide open.”

In March, George spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the challenge of picking baby names and how Amal wasn’t letting some of his suggestions make the list. He joked, referencing his tequila company, Casamigos: “My wife says I can’t name [the twins] Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

He added, "It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it's a family business."

Business partner Rande Gerber and his wife, Cindy Crawford, gifted the couple with onesies for the twins, with Rande sharing this hilarious Instagram pic (captioned: “When you send your friend onesies and he thinks they're @casamigos coozies. #firsttimedad"):

When you send your friend onesies and he thinks they're @casamigos coozies. #firsttimedad A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 1, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

