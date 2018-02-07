George Clooney once used his 'literate' dog to help him pick up Amal. Stars: just like us!

George Clooney is amazing, most of all because he managed to snag the astoundingly successful and intelligent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, née Alamuddin‌. George joined David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and discussed the wife of his 10-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella. (Wow, that sentence would have made no sense ten years ago.)

George, according to People, went on to describe the desperate (and perhaps adorable, if you're into it) lengths he went to to get Amal's attention. Clever man that he is, George used his dog, a cocker spaniel named Einstein. “I would write letters from Einstein to her saying, ‘I’m being held hostage and I need a lawyer to get me out of the room,'” he said. I wonder if Amal was confused at getting a letter signed Einstein.

Another tactic left George questioning himself. “I went to London to score a movie at Abbey Road, which is a pretty cool thing, you’ve got a 150-piece orchestra and I thought, ‘If you’re ever going to impress somebody..." George promptly invited Amal. “I said, ‘You should come to Abbey Road.’ And Amal’s like, ‘I’m at the Muslim Brotherhood right now but I’ll come over right after.'" The Brotherhood is a Sunni Islamist organization that the US has designated as a terrorist organization. “So she left this meeting where she was trying to hold the Muslim Brotherhood to account for something and we’re here just doing a dumb movie score," George said. "I was like, ‘Yeah, this is really important stuff we’re working on here.'” George certainly knows his place.