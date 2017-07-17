Advertising

On Sunday, legendary director George A. Romero died at the age of 77 after a battle with lung cancer, reports the Los Angeles Times. People everywhere are mourning the loss of the iconic director, who pioneered the zombie genre, forever changing the direction of horror movies. Romero was the writer and director of horror classics The Crazies, Martin, Night of the Living Dead, Day of the Dead, and Dawn of the Dead, just to name a few.

Celebrities used social media to send their condolences to Romero's friends and family, and to share the ways he and his work affected their lives.

Rob Zombie, director of House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects

I can't believe George Romero has died. All the zombies owe him everything! He was the master. #ripgeorgeromero #dawnofthedead #nightofthedead A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Kumail Nanjiani, comedian, actor, writer and director (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick)

R.I.P. George Romero. A true legend. Started a new genre on his own. Who else can claim that? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2017

Eli Roth, director of Cabin Fever and Hostel

Just heard the news about George Romero. Hard to quantify how much he inspired me & what he did for cinema. Condolences to his family. ❤️ — Eli Roth (@eliroth) July 16, 2017

Romero used genre to confront racism 50 years ago. He always had diverse casts, with Duane Jones as the heroic star of NOTLD. — Eli Roth (@eliroth) July 16, 2017

Very few others in cinema were taking such risks. He was both ahead of his time and exactly what cinema needed at that time. — Eli Roth (@eliroth) July 16, 2017

Stephen King, you know who he is.

Sad to hear my favorite collaborator--and good old friend--George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2017

James Gunn, director of Slither, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

RIP #GeorgeRomero. You made me want to make movies, and helped me to find meaning in monsters. Thank you. I love you. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2017

Gunn wrote a tribute to Romero on Facebook, too.

I just heard George Romero has passed away. Seeing Night of the Living Dead as a child not only scared the living hell... Posted by James Gunn on Sunday, July 16, 2017

Greg Nicotero, special effects master (The Walking Dead, Hostel, The Hills Have Eyes)

[Nicotero actually got his start in 1985 on Day of the Dead, working under Romero and special effects guru, Tom Savini.

The sad news keeps rolling in. There are so many things to say about this man, my friend, my mentor and my inspiration. For what he gave us all with passion and fire, his unrelenting spirit will live forever. Blessed that I was honored to present him this award late April in Pittsburgh where IT ALL FUCKING STARTED!!!! Never ending love to him and his family. A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

I was it my cousin Frank's house yesterday and he showed me super eight footage that his father Sam had shot on the set of THE CRAZIES and I took a photo from the screen of George directing. A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Joss Whedon, creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and writer of The Cabin in the Woods.

No one mined the zombie metaphor like Romero. (After he invented it.) No one has come close. RIP & thank you to a Great Film Artist. pic.twitter.com/5RqD8Q8GdE — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 16, 2017

Edgar Wright, director of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim Vs the World, and Baby Driver

I couldn't put into one tweet how I feel about George A Romero, his passing & his influence on me. So I wrote this. https://t.co/eSaKaRndDC pic.twitter.com/qiNWRRtLV0 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 17, 2017

Guillermo del Toro, director of Crimson Peak, Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, Mimic, Hellboy, and The Devil's Backbone.

Romero has passed away. Hard to find words right now. The loss is so enormous. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 16, 2017

Jordan Peele, writer and director of the recent hit, Get Out.

Asia Argento, actor and director as well as daughter of famed Italian director Dario Argento (Suspiria)

Goodbye genius, I want to remember you like this #RIPGeorgeARomero pic.twitter.com/SVkoOwaI1Q — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) July 17, 2017

Greg Mottola, director of The Daytrippers, Adventureland, and Superbad.

My first ever movie job: I was an art department intern on DAY OF THE DEAD. I made zombie vomit for Bub.

RIP George Romero, one-of-a-kind pic.twitter.com/18Vz6w5tEt — greg mottola (@gregmottola) July 16, 2017

Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and former Afflack duck.

Could someone please call the police? George Romero is eating my leg. RIP George Romero...if he truly is resting. — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) July 16, 2017

Anthony Bourdain, famous food guy

Rest In Peace George Romero. A great artist, innovator and creator . He changed everything. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) July 16, 2017

RIP, George A. Romero (unless you're planning on coming back).

