On Sunday, legendary director George A. Romero died at the age of 77 after a battle with lung cancer, reports the Los Angeles Times. People everywhere are mourning the loss of the iconic director, who pioneered the zombie genre, forever changing the direction of horror movies. Romero was the writer and director of horror classics The Crazies, Martin, Night of the Living Dead, Day of the Dead, and Dawn of the Dead, just to name a few.
Celebrities used social media to send their condolences to Romero's friends and family, and to share the ways he and his work affected their lives.
Rob Zombie, director of House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects
Kumail Nanjiani, comedian, actor, writer and director (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick)
Eli Roth, director of Cabin Fever and Hostel
Stephen King, you know who he is.
James Gunn, director of Slither, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Gunn wrote a tribute to Romero on Facebook, too.
Greg Nicotero, special effects master (The Walking Dead, Hostel, The Hills Have Eyes)
[Nicotero actually got his start in 1985 on Day of the Dead, working under Romero and special effects guru, Tom Savini.
Joss Whedon, creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and writer of The Cabin in the Woods.
Edgar Wright, director of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim Vs the World, and Baby Driver
Guillermo del Toro, director of Crimson Peak, Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, Mimic, Hellboy, and The Devil's Backbone.
Jordan Peele, writer and director of the recent hit, Get Out.
Asia Argento, actor and director as well as daughter of famed Italian director Dario Argento (Suspiria)
Greg Mottola, director of The Daytrippers, Adventureland, and Superbad.
Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and former Afflack duck.
Anthony Bourdain, famous food guy
RIP, George A. Romero (unless you're planning on coming back).