George Takei responds to allegations that he sexually assaulted a former model in 1981.

Actor-turned-activist George Takei has responded to allegations that he sexually assaulted former actor and model Scott R. Brunton at a party in 1981.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former model claims that Takei, who was in his 40s at the time, invited him out to dinner to "console" him after a breakup. "He was a great ear," said Brunton, who was 23. "He was very good about me spilling my heart on my sleeve."
But, according to Brunton, things took a sinister turn when he felt sick and passed out, then woke up to Takei "groping" his crotch.
Brunton's full harrowing account reads:
The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear. I came to and said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'I don't want to do this.' He goes, 'You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.' And I said, 'No. I don't want to do this.' And I pushed him off and he said, 'OK, fine.' And I said I am going to go and he said, 'If you feel you must. You're in no condition to drive.' I said, 'I don't care I want to go.' So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.
Takei, 80, took to Facebook this morning to vehemently deny the allegations.
He writes:
Friends,
I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Brunton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them.
The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment.
Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.
Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times.
Thanks to many of you for all the kind words and trust. It means so much to us.
Yours in gratitude,
George
He shared his statement on Twitter as well:
Takei first rose to fame playing Hikaru Sulu on the original Star Trek TV series. He has since become an author, activist, popular internet persona and outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights.
Some of Takei's fans have taken to Twitter to express heartbreak over the allegations.
The allegations against Takei are the latest in a watershed of sexual assault allegations to surface in Hollywood and other industries. In the past few months, hundreds of survivors have spoken out against powerful Hollywood executives, producers and actors like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K.
