George Takei responds to allegations that he sexually assaulted a former model in 1981.

Actor-turned-activist George Takei has responded to allegations that he sexually assaulted former actor and model Scott R. Brunton at a party in 1981.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former model claims that Takei, who was in his 40s at the time, invited him out to dinner to "console" him after a breakup. "He was a great ear," said Brunton, who was 23. "He was very good about me spilling my heart on my sleeve."

But, according to Brunton, things took a sinister turn when he felt sick and passed out, then woke up to Takei "groping" his crotch.

Key nugget from THR story on George Takei sexual assault allegation pic.twitter.com/DSwlPQpmQt — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 11, 2017

Brunton's full harrowing account reads: