Any fan of George Takei knows he's a politically outspoken man, and his rallying cry has only gotten louder with President Trump in office. The Star Trek legend is especially vocal on two issues near and dear to his heart: LGBT rights (he married his husband Brad in 2008) and resistance to xenophobia against immigrant minority groups (he and his family were held in a Japanese internment camp during World War II).
So when it looked like he was officially running for congress in 2018, people were understandably thrilled. That he was specifically planning to unseat Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who's currently leading an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election but widely accused of pro-Trump bias—just seemed like icing on the cake. Even Mark Ruffalo and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) were pumped. Eventually, #Takei18 trended on Twitter.
Sadly, it was all an April Fools' Day joke, and we are heartbroken, though Takei used the stunt to draw support for a special election in Georgia on April 18.
Oh, my. That hurts. And some people want him to make the prank a reality.
As Takei himself put it, the cat's out of the bag now. No turning back, sir.