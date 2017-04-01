Advertising

Any fan of George Takei knows he's a politically outspoken man, and his rallying cry has only gotten louder with President Trump in office. The Star Trek legend is especially vocal on two issues near and dear to his heart: LGBT rights (he married his husband Brad in 2008) and resistance to xenophobia against immigrant minority groups (he and his family were held in a Japanese internment camp during World War II).

So when it looked like he was officially running for congress in 2018, people were understandably thrilled. That he was specifically planning to unseat Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who's currently leading an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election but widely accused of pro-Trump bias—just seemed like icing on the cake. Even Mark Ruffalo and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) were pumped. Eventually, #Takei18 trended on Twitter.

Well, the cat's out of the bag it seems. Let's do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

You have ALL my support because I know you understand "freedom and justice for all" more than anyone. 🇺🇸 — Casey McKinnon (@caseymckinnon) April 1, 2017

Looking forward to many sad deer-in-headlights looks from @DevinNunes as you out-debate out-campaign & out-think him for the next 20 months! — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) April 1, 2017

I hope you can count me as one of your early endorsers!! This is great news! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 1, 2017

Count me in! — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 1, 2017

Sadly, it was all an April Fools' Day joke, and we are heartbroken, though Takei used the stunt to draw support for a special election in Georgia on April 18.

No, I'm not running for Congress. Happy 4/1!



But Jon Ossoff is on 4/18. Help him win at https://t.co/ctCcRiYcdL. Let's flip Congress in '18 pic.twitter.com/41uj6l3yt7 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

Oh, my. That hurts. And some people want him to make the prank a reality.

My friend, you should run. The real prank I want to see would be you taking the air out of Nunes. — Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) April 1, 2017

This is a damn shame. I would have voted for you. — Sean Hollister (@StarFire2258) April 1, 2017

Lol George!! Nooo!! You got me! We're all still voting for you, so joke's on you buddy! Get ready for work! 😜 — Nick Bolton (@NickBolton13) April 1, 2017

Damn you George I was already making plans to move to your district — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) April 1, 2017

Run George Run. Seriously, do it. — cynthia kouril (@cynthiakouril) April 1, 2017

As Takei himself put it, the cat's out of the bag now. No turning back, sir.

