Gigi and Bella Hadid's cousin just signed as a plus size model and she definitely has their genes.

18-year-old Joann van der Herik is just your average, beautiful model...who just happens to be first cousins with Gigi and Bella Hadid.
As reported by Cosmopolitan, the Holland-based model just signed with International Model Management and Maxime Models, as a plus size model.
Big thanks to @lexdekam for this amazing photo 👼🏻
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
Ugh I haven't been feeling well today, my throat hurts so much :( It's so typical every time the weather switches I get sick, and it's already getting cold here in The Netherlands. That means SWEATER WEATHER! When I was younger I always was so happy when it became winter so I could hide my body 🤦🏻♀️ I hated the summer, I'd have to wear shorts otherwise I'd sweat to death???? I thought my legs were so fat! I was so afraid what people'd think of me. I was always like "omg they're probably look at my fat legs" or "omg they're probably laughing at me because my hips are big". So stupid, because you should wear whatever you feel good in and don't care about other people's opinion. It just makes me sad that people judge each other on things they wear, if someone wants to wear shorts skirts and tops, let them be. If someone wants to wear the biggest sweater ever, let them be. If someone wants to wear something YOU THINK is hideous, let them be. Let people feel confident in their outfit. They're wearing it for a reason. So if you have a fatrolls and you want to wear a croptop just DO IT! Today, I'm posting a photo in my underwear because I too have fat and I don't care because I LOVE MY BODY! #LoveYourBody #EmbraceYourCurves #DontJudge 📸 by @rachelkeijzerphotography
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
van der Herik's cousin status is legit–she and the Hadid sisters are first cousins, as Yolanda Hadid (whose maiden name is van den Herik) and one of van der Herik's parents are siblings. And even though "JoJo" lives in the Netherlands, she and the Hadids make time to see each other pretty often, it seems.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM HOLLAND! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You're turning 21 now, I feel like your little baby cousin lol! I'm sad I can't be there on your birthday, so I'll just make you happy this way. Bels, you're one of the best people in the world. You're spreading your light and happiness around everyone you meet and I'm so proud that I get to call a hardworking, kind, loving, beautiful person like you my cousin!! Everything you do inspires me, not just because you are working your ass off but also because with every step you take you try to help other people and better the world. I wish we could see each other more often, but I know that we are connected by love & family and that's what matters most. MAKE IT THE BEST DAY EVER !!! I love you, thank you for being you!! 💛👭🌼 @bellahadid
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
Out & about with my auntie @yolanda.hadid ❤️🦋🍟 #Amsterdam #RembrandtPlein
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
The typical family photo 🤓 #TOMMYxGIGI
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
My family is the best ❤️ (missing a few tho BUT I LOVE THEM ALL)
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
van den Herik often uses her platform as a model to promote body positivity, sharing long captions about beauty, body image, insecurities, and loving herself.
So this is one of the shots in my bodysuit. I was very insecure about posting this one, since I've always been really insecure about my legs and my ass. I always thought these were so ugly because the media only shows skinny legs and perfect small asses. Well, my legs aren't skinny and my ass is far from perfect. But I learned to love them. It's still very hard, because the beauty image of society haven't changed at all, but I decided I don't give a shit about what society thinks. I don't care what other people think of me, I need to be happy with my body and no one else. It's so important to love yourself and accept yourself, and there are too many boys and girls out there who still haven't learned to accept themselves. I want to help these people, I want to make people feel good about themselves because everyone deserves to love themselves because EVERYONE IS BEAUTIFUL IN THEIR OWN WAY! Doesn't matter if you're black, white, thin, thick, have a small ass or a fat one (😜), you have every right to be confident and to love yourself 🙏🏼❤️ #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #EveyBodyIsBeautiful shot by the beautiful @honestlyshirley
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
I smile today because I'm so happy to be alive and healthy. I'm happy I can get out of bed every morning and I'm happy I can do things I love and I have people that love me. I'm happy to have this platform where I can share my ups and downs, my life, my insecurities. I'm happy I had the opportunity to get past my insecurities and to better my life, my health and my mindset. I'm happy I got the chance to accept myself and I want to help you guys accept yourselves too. You're unique, you're you. And you have a reason to smile, because: you're so beautiful and sweet and kind. Never let anyone tell you otherwise, never let anyone get you down. Your mindset is all that matters, you will never get happy by changing your appearance over and over again. The only way you can be happy and SMILE everyday is when you change your mindset and accept and love all the things you do have. Like a big booty 😏 What are your reasons to smile today?💕 #Smile #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #MyJourney
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
She also has freaking awesome style (no surprise there).
Okay first of all: I LOVE THIS SHOT!!! Thanks to @annemiekecatherina 😍 There's something I wanna discuss. I'm so sick and tired of people hating on others through instagram. We have this amazing, big platform which we could use in the best ways, to support a cause, to support each other or to raise awareness. But instead of spreading positivity, people are mostly just tearing other people down in the comments beneath their photos. To be honest, it made me so sad to read the comments people leave. Why do people feel the need to spread so much negativity towards each other while there's already so much negativity in the world? We need to start spreading love and lifting each other up. My mission is to make someone smile every day and to spread positive vibes only. Make it your mission too :) #StandTogether #SpreadLove
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
I was feeling insecure and I just wanted to share it with you. Sometimes I feel this pressure to be good enough and to live up to what everyone thinks my life is, to have a 1000 modeling jobs, to make my instagram grow, to inspire the whole world, all things I want to do, but aren't there yet. It's something I want to work for to achieve it, and that I'll keep on working for. It's a really long & bumpy road, but one I want to follow. But sometimes this bad feeling just hits me like I'm not good enough for it. And that is something I don't ever want to feel again... I KNOW I'm good enough and I have to work hard in this industry, I'm not fat, I'm not ugly, I'm beautiful, I'm kind & I'm me. I think everybody feels this way sometimes, to desperately wanna live up to other people their expectations. But you should just do you, work hard & believe in yourself and everything will turn out okay. You can achieve anything if you set your mind to it 💕
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
Embrace your curves ❤️ by @lexdekam
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on
Basically, the Hadid-van den Herik family is so genetically blessed that if you don't feel intimidated by their beauty...well, that's pretty impressive. Can you teach me your self-confidence ways?
A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on