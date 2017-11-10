Gigi and Bella Hadid's cousin just signed as a plus size model and she definitely has their genes.

18-year-old Joann van der Herik is just your average, beautiful model...who just happens to be first cousins with Gigi and Bella Hadid.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, the Holland-based model just signed with International Model Management and Maxime Models, as a plus size model.

Big thanks to @lexdekam for this amazing photo 👼🏻 A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on May 30, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

van der Herik's cousin status is legit–she and the Hadid sisters are first cousins, as Yolanda Hadid (whose maiden name is van den Herik) and one of van der Herik's parents are siblings. And even though "JoJo" lives in the Netherlands, she and the Hadids make time to see each other pretty often, it seems.

Out & about with my auntie @yolanda.hadid ❤️🦋🍟 #Amsterdam #RembrandtPlein A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:48am PST

I got you ❣️ #FamilyFirst A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:43am PDT