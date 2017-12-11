Gigi Hadid showed off her full-grown armpit hair in a new video.

Gigi Hadid is the latest model to release a video as part of the Love Magazine Advent Calendar. So far, we've seen Emily Ratajkowski roll around in spaghetti and Ashley Graham ride a bobsled through Manhattan. For her own daring 1 minute and 12 second shoot, Hadid's contribution is... armpit hair.

"I'm Gigi Hadid. Today is freeform day," she announces, before riffing through some kicks, punches, and general exercise moves. Throughout the video, what looks like armpit hair (remember when "pit puffs" were having a moment?) is visible.

Instagram commenters were excited about the potential that Hadid was making a feminist statement, or at least refusing to conform to the traditional body standards that she, for better or worse, embodies. "soooo...airport hair is in? good news for me," wrote one commenter. "I was honestly looking for an excuse to quit shaving my armpits and I think I just found it," wrote another.

Unfortunately, Hadid isn't getting quite as political as fans would hope. Hung Vanngo, the makeup artist styled Hadid for the shoot, weighed in on the speculation in Instagram comments. "it's from the sweat & the dust of that building," he wrote... not a feminist statement. Maybe next year, Gigi.