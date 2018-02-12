Gigi Hadid slams body shamers by revealing her health struggles.

Gigi Hadid has had it with body shamers. The model wrote a series of tweets explaining that she has thyroiditis, also known as Hashimoto's disease, and that it, and the treatment of it, causes fluctuations in her weight.
On Sunday, Hadid tweeted that when she first started modeling at the age of 17, she hadn't yet been diagnosed, and that people who commented that she was "too big" to model were seeing water retention and inflammation due to the illness.
According to the Mayo Clinic website, symptoms of Hashimoto's include sluggishness, puffy face, increased sensitivity to cold, muscle and joint pain and stiffness, and unexplained weight gain, among others.
She continued, explaining that over the last few years she's been taking medication that helps moderate symptoms such as the inflammation and water retention, as well as fatigue and metabolism issues.
Hadid added that although travel and stress also affect her body, she's always eaten the same, but her body handles it differently now that her thyroiditis is under control.
Hadid went on to tweet that she won't be explaining the way her body looks any further, because she shouldn't have to. She clarifies that she doesn't take drugs, this is just how her body looks, and everybody should stop judging her.
She ended by tweeting, "Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. User your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don't." This is a good point all around.
So there you have it. Gigi Hadid is not taking illegal drugs, and she's not starving herself. First she was too heavy for some people's liking, and now she's too thin. Can she live??