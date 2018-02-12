Gigi Hadid slams body shamers by revealing her health struggles.

Gigi Hadid has had it with body shamers. The model wrote a series of tweets explaining that she has thyroiditis, also known as Hashimoto's disease, and that it, and the treatment of it, causes fluctuations in her weight.

On Sunday, Hadid tweeted that when she first started modeling at the age of 17, she hadn't yet been diagnosed, and that people who commented that she was "too big" to model were seeing water retention and inflammation due to the illness.

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

According to the Mayo Clinic website, symptoms of Hashimoto's include sluggishness, puffy face, increased sensitivity to cold, muscle and joint pain and stiffness, and unexplained weight gain, among others.

She continued, explaining that over the last few years she's been taking medication that helps moderate symptoms such as the inflammation and water retention, as well as fatigue and metabolism issues.

Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc ... I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Hadid added that although travel and stress also affect her body, she's always eaten the same, but her body handles it differently now that her thyroiditis is under control.