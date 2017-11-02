Gigi Hadid shuts down bigot who tried to shame Muslims after NYC terror attack.

Gigi Hadid may be a supermodel but just because she struts the catwalks in bikinis that cost more than my monthly rent does not mean she can't also be a social justice warrior!!!!!! When it comes to bigotry, Hadid doesn't f*ck around (unless she's mocking Asians on Instagram but, bygones!).

This week, a woman named Laura Loomer, whose Twitter bio describes her as an "alt-right political activist" (racist), decided to use Tuesday's horrific terror attack in NYC as an opportunity to target Muslims with a hate-fueled post on Twitter.

She tweeted out a photo of two women wearing hijabs in Lower Manhattan, close to where the fatal attack took place, and wrote that the women were "aimlessly walking around in hijabs." Umm, yeah, and your point is???? Islamophobia was her point, she later clarified this by tweeting: "you think they’d have the decency not not walk around in hijabs" (at the area where the attack took place).

Gigi Hadid saw the tweet and her response could not be more perfect:

Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron. https://t.co/fCezijj2Ao — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 1, 2017

"Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron," she wrote. Her tweet went viral, wracking up nearly 60,000 retweets since last night. THAT'S A LOT OF RETWEETS. Even for a supermodel.