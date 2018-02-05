Gisele's Instagram to a crying Tom Brady post-loss is the best thing about the Super Bowl.

Apparently the Super Bowl happened and the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 33 to 41, which made people happy. The Patriots, of course, and people from Boston (excluding myself, who could not care less) were not happy.

As the wife of the beloved and reviled Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had the task of consoling her husband, who led the Pats to their defeat (or did he? I have no clue. I did not turn on the TV during the Super Bowl.) The morning after the game, Bündchen posted a photo of herself hugging her forlorn hubby. In her caption, the supermodel kindly congratulated the Eagles for their win.

As Elle pointed out, there are two notable parts to this Instagram.

Tom Brady's sadness.

And Bündchen's beach-babe waves.

Are they perfected by the salt of her husband's tears?