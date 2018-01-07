32 Instagrams of celebrities getting even more gorgeous for the Golden Globes.

Advertising
Why is this Golden Globes different from every other Golden Globes? Tonight, the stars of Hollywood are performing the unprecedented feat of turning the attention ever-so-slightly away from themselves, shining a light on issues women both famous and non-famous face in the workplace.
People are wearing black to say Time's Up for abuse and inequality in the workplace, and brining activists as their dates to show who the real heroes are.
1. Viola Davis glistens with her glam squad.
2. The H in "William H. Macy" stands for "handsome."
3. Toby from This Is Us is all about the details.
4. Milo Ventimiglia is staring right through to your soul.
5. Reese Witherspoon assembled a supergroup of every woman you know and love.
6. Lea Michele spent the day making this beautiful Smart Water ad.
7. Finn Wolfhard is a great son.
8. Rosario Dawson is chillin' with Eva Longoria and Natalie Portman, and didn't invite us.
9. Solidarity never looked so fun.
10. Ricky Martin is living la vida loca.
11. Gaten Matarazzo is a great son, too.
12. Meryl Streep got ready with her date Ai-jen Poo, director of The National Domestic Workers Alliance.
13. Zoë Kravitz is so pretty I might cry.
14. Tracee Ellis Ross had a spiritual experience in the hairdresser's chair.
15. Laura Dern has the honor of going with farmworker Monica Ramirez.
16. Natalie Portman and America Ferrera celebrate sisterhood.
17. God bless America.
18. Natalie also thanked the cops for their solidarity.
19. Labor activist Saru Jayaraman is the star of the Parks and Rec reunion.
20. Gillian Anderson is part of the Beyhive.
21. Emma Watson walks the red carpet with feminist activist Marai Larasi.
22. Susan Sarandon shows Puerto Rican organizer Rosa Clemente the love.
23. Gal Gadot and her hubby are having a casual night out.
24. Halle Berry started getting ready a bit late.
25. Justin Timberlake celebrates women, especially his hot wife.
26. Zac Efron learned how to tie his shoes.
27. Sarah Jessica Parker got pinned.
28. Millie Bobby Brown turns it up to Eleven.
29. Anne Hathaway sends love from afar.
30. *extremely Oprah voice* It's OPRAAAAAAAAAAH
31. Billie Jean King cheering like a champ.
32. Gal Gadot looking wonderful.
