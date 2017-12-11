Here are the 2018 Golden Globes nominees. Sorry 'The Big Sick,' but congrats 'Big Little Lies.'

It's December which means that the holidays are upon us! By holidays I of course mean awards season in Hollywood. Today the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 75th Golden Globes awards, which will air on January 7 with "ideal feminist" Seth Myers as the host.
Here are the nominees...
Best Motion Picture—Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture—Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor—Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress—Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Original Song—Motion Picture
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star”, The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Television Series—Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Television Series—Comedy
Black-ish
SMILF
Will & Grace
Master of None
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Performance by an Actor—Musical/Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actress—Musical/Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Television Performance by an Actor—Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress—Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Television Performance by an Actor—Limited Series
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Best Television Performance by an Actress—Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor—Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress—Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Television—Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Director—Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay—Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Liz Hannah & Josh Singer, The Post
Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Best Original Score—Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Foreign Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
The shows and movies looking to clean up are Big Little Lies, Feud, and The Post. The few surprises are that Get Out didn't get a director or screenplay nom, Tracee Ellis Ross wasn't recognized for Black-ish, Veep didn't get any nominations, and the well-received The Big Sick got no love either.
This year The Rock's daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, is the Golden Globes Ambassador aka the celebspawn who hands out the awards.