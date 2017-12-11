Here are the 2018 Golden Globes nominees. Sorry 'The Big Sick,' but congrats 'Big Little Lies.'

Here are the 2018 Golden Globes nominees. Sorry 'The Big Sick,' but congrats 'Big Little Lies.'
Julianne Adams
Dec 11, 2017@1:09 PM
Advertising

It's December which means that the holidays are upon us! By holidays I of course mean awards season in Hollywood. Today the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 75th Golden Globes awards, which will air on January 7 with "ideal feminist" Seth Myers as the host.

Here are the nominees...

Best Motion Picture—Drama

Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy

The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture—Animated

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Advertising

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor—Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Advertising

Best Supporting Actress—Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song—Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star”, The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series—Drama

The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us

Best Television Series—Comedy

Black-ish
SMILF
Will & Grace
Master of None
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Advertising

Best Television Performance by an Actor—Musical/Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actress—Musical/Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Television Performance by an Actor—Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress—Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Advertising

Best Television Performance by an Actor—Limited Series

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Best Television Performance by an Actress—Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting ActorSupporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Advertising

Best Supporting ActressSupporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Television—Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Director—Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post

Advertising

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Liz Hannah & Josh Singer, The Post
Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Best Original Score—Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square

The shows and movies looking to clean up are Big Little Lies, Feud, and The Post. The few surprises are that Get Out didn't get a director or screenplay nom, Tracee Ellis Ross wasn't recognized for Black-ish, Veep didn't get any nominations, and the well-received The Big Sick got no love either.

Advertising

This year The Rock's daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, is the Golden Globes Ambassador aka the celebspawn who hands out the awards.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc