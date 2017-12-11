Here are the 2018 Golden Globes nominees. Sorry 'The Big Sick,' but congrats 'Big Little Lies.'

It's December which means that the holidays are upon us! By holidays I of course mean awards season in Hollywood. Today the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 75th Golden Globes awards, which will air on January 7 with "ideal feminist" Seth Myers as the host.

Here are the nominees...

Best Motion Picture—Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture—Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World