Celebrities explain why they’re wearing black at the Golden Globes (hint: not because it’s flattering).

It's already clear that the biggest question at this year's Golden Globes is not going to be "What are you wearing?". Celebrities have instated a red carpet blackout, resulting in a sea of black dresses and crushed velvet tuxedos. The somber clothing is meant as the start of a movement. As Amber Tamblyn wrote in the New York Times, "Wearing black is not all we will be doing. We will be doing away with the old spoken codes in favor of communicating boldly and directly: What we are wearing is not a statement of fashion. It is a statement of action."

Other celebrities, from Tracee Ellis Ross to Mark Ruffalo, have taken to social media to discuss their choices with the hashtag #WhyWeWearBlack.