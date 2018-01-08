The 9 most woke, important, and confusing Golden Globes red carpet moments.

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor sexual harassers can keep Hollywood off a red carpet. Sunday's Golden Globes went on, even amid the tense climate in Hollywood. Many stars wore black on the red carpet to express solidarity with women's issues; others seemed to have missed the memo. Ahead, our favorite, most confusing, strangest, and just questionable moments on the Golden Globes red carpet.
1. Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Amy Poehler, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Williams and Shailene Woodley brought race and gender activists as dates.
2. The entire cast of 'Stranger Things' showed up in all black.
3. Debra Messing called out the gender wage gap at E!... while on E!
4. Kelly Clarkson freaks out just as much as we would over meeting Meryl Streep.
5. Giuliana Rancic revealed that she isn't a reader.
6. Men tried, but not hard enough.
7. Interviewers tried, but not hard enough.
8. Some people didn't get the dress code memo.
9. Ryan Seacrest had a #woke fail.