The 9 most woke, important, and confusing Golden Globes red carpet moments.

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor sexual harassers can keep Hollywood off a red carpet. Sunday's Golden Globes went on, even amid the tense climate in Hollywood. Many stars wore black on the red carpet to express solidarity with women's issues; others seemed to have missed the memo. Ahead, our favorite, most confusing, strangest, and just questionable moments on the Golden Globes red carpet.

1. Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Amy Poehler, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Williams and Shailene Woodley brought race and gender activists as dates.

“Find solutions that leave no woman behind”: Statement from the 8 activists joining Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler & Emma Stone at the #GoldenGlobes tonight #timesup https://t.co/jFwCCAWgeo pic.twitter.com/N3IoSXKSCx — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 7, 2018

2. The entire cast of 'Stranger Things' showed up in all black.

3. Debra Messing called out the gender wage gap at E!... while on E!

“We wanted to let the world know that women are just as valuable as men.” -@DebraMessing #WhyWeWearBlack #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/nuuXVs0KPx — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 7, 2018

4. Kelly Clarkson freaks out just as much as we would over meeting Meryl Streep.