The 36 best tweets from the 2018 Golden Globes.

The 2018 Golden Globes were a ride, with many moving highlights, like Oprah's speech, Oprah's speech, and everything Oprah.
Here are the best tweets from the night.
1.
Congrats Handmaid’s Tale on winning best Drama lets make sure it never wins best Documentary.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 8, 2018
2.
I didn't see FISH FUCK, but Greta Gerwig should have won for LADY BIRD.— Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) January 8, 2018
3.
When you at the #GoldenGlobes and you realize your woman is really Oprah. pic.twitter.com/cKxwAANW9J— Travon Free (@Travon) January 8, 2018
4.
Fun fact: It took Water six months to get in shape for the film— Mike Scully (@scullymike) January 8, 2018
5.
when u want to give credit, but not too much credit pic.twitter.com/tzR1Jep1ui— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 8, 2018
6.
These Hugh Jackson reaction shots during James Franco's speech are amazing. He literally cannot BELIEVE he didn't win this award. He's like, "But... did they know that I wore a top hat?" pic.twitter.com/uwQtTGN1OL— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 8, 2018
7.
In 5 years Tommy Wiseau is going to kill Franco in a murder-suicide and Dave will play both in the American Crime Story that Ryan Murphy makes about it. #TheDisasterArtist #GoldenGlobes— Amanda Smith (@AmandaRTubbs) January 8, 2018
8.
congratulations to Admiral Holdo on her second Golden Globe, the first being BB-8— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) January 8, 2018
9.
The Allison Janney/Laurie Metcalf schism will tear this sweet world apart— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 8, 2018
10.
Lol glad they finally met #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/h7bDOyPYIr— Complex (@Complex) January 8, 2018
11.
We as a culture let Mike Tyson be fine, give me a universe in which Tonya Harding can be our matriarch— Meredith Clark (@MeredithLClark) January 8, 2018
12.
timothée realizing THE tonya harding is sitting right next to him is a mood pic.twitter.com/zCUmSDyBnt— kris (@siIkysheets) January 8, 2018
13.
Tonya Harding is white people OJ.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 8, 2018
14.
The year is 2018 and both Tommy Wiseau and Tonya Harding were featured during this year’s Golden Globes. Oh, also, a featured extra from Home Alone 2 is president now.— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 8, 2018
15.
Current mood: The mother of the guy who wrote Three Billboards wanting Lady Bird to win.#GoldenGlobes— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 8, 2018
16.
you can tell when ewan mcgregor got real famous cuz he stopped naming his kids clara and started naming them jamyan.— Emily McKenna Winter (@EmilyMcWinter) January 8, 2018
17.
Not watching the #GoldenGlobes. Just tell me who takes home the award for youngest pope.— April Lavalle (@imatoofbrush) January 8, 2018
18.
#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zoad4XtKoR— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 8, 2018
19.
She’s running. pic.twitter.com/qSFWdFhVim— pedro alcocer (@thepedroalcocer) January 8, 2018
20.
I hope Oprah gives everyone in the audience except Tommy Wiseau a Toyota Camry #GoldenGlobes— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 8, 2018
21.
Tonight was the moment @Oprah became President.— Aaron Eisenberg (@Eisentweet) January 8, 2018
22.
2018 mood: the love and respect oprah inspires in other women pic.twitter.com/rhl5qJAQ0K— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) January 8, 2018
23.
Natalie Portman presenting Best Director pic.twitter.com/0MkjhMwG2w— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 8, 2018
24.
At the Globes thinking about how LE FOU was gay— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 8, 2018
25.
Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf embracing before Greta Gerwig presented Lady Bird, oil on canvas. pic.twitter.com/Swty4ItBw4— Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) January 8, 2018
26.
Right in the Potter feels #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fiIsGNmtjt— Sara (@SMmad90) January 8, 2018
27.
Get man that can look at you the way The Rock looks at Oprah pic.twitter.com/lnA4XPCEy6 #GoldenGlobes #SoulGlobes— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 8, 2018
28.
Oprah/Michelle 2020— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018
29.
literally appalled "the snowman" has won nothing. he gave you all the clues. ALL. THE. CLUES.— Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 8, 2018
30.
i guess it is a country for oldman after all— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2018
31.
Oprah pointing at all of the men in the audience:— Alise Navidad (@fatlise) January 8, 2018
YOUR TIME IS UP
AND YOUR TIME IS UP
AND YOUR TIME IS UP!
ALL YOUR TIME IS UP!!!!
32.
instead of watching the golden globes i printed out this image and stuck it on my fridge and just wistfully stared at it pic.twitter.com/6dzK42OazX— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) January 8, 2018
33.
Queen Frances, Giver of Zero Fucks, Taker of No Shit, Wearer of Sneakers Under That Gown (Probably) #GoldenGlobes— Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) January 8, 2018
34.
IS FRANCES MCDORMAND TOO OPPORTUNISTIC TO BE BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA??! #goldenglobes— Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) January 8, 2018
35.
Frances McDormand is my favorite Coen brother— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) January 8, 2018
36.
"Okay, fuckers. Here's the deal. Jon Peters, my former hairdresser/manager/producer was a real fuckin' creep. Anyway long story short, the winner is: Three Billboards Outside of Whatever The Fuck It's called. Now where's my driver?" - Barbra Streisand— Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) January 8, 2018