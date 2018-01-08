The 36 best tweets from the 2018 Golden Globes.

The 2018 Golden Globes were a ride, with many moving highlights, like Oprah's speech, Oprah's speech, and everything Oprah.

Here are the best tweets from the night.

Congrats Handmaid’s Tale on winning best Drama lets make sure it never wins best Documentary. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 8, 2018

I didn't see FISH FUCK, but Greta Gerwig should have won for LADY BIRD. — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) January 8, 2018

When you at the #GoldenGlobes and you realize your woman is really Oprah. pic.twitter.com/cKxwAANW9J — Travon Free (@Travon) January 8, 2018

Fun fact: It took Water six months to get in shape for the film — Mike Scully (@scullymike) January 8, 2018

