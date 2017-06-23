Advertising

Normally, people accept Gordorn Ramsay's food criticisms as the ultimate truth, but recently, he shared an opinion that Twitter totally disagreed with.

Gordon Ramsay spends a lot of time roasting his fan's cooking skills on Twitter. People send him photos of food they made, and he gives his (sometimes too) honest opinion. On Wednesday, a fan sent Ramsay a photo of an American school lunch classic: the cheese-filled breadstick.

@GordonRamsay this was my school lunch a couple weeks ago. it's suppose to be cheese filled breadsticks pic.twitter.com/ZmoXhwzKG6 — noelle (@punknoelle) June 21, 2017

Ramsay retweeted the photo, suggesting that the student should transfer to a new school.

Usually Twitter users love Ramsay's savage criticisms, but not this time. People started rising to the defense of the cafeteria staple.

now what you NOT gone do is disrespect the school cheese sticks! they might look shitty, but they be hitting the spot .. 😭 — Z. (@_zjmxo) June 21, 2017

These were sooooo good I got like 8 a day don't even play like they are bad — sushitrashh (@Hannibalhannn) June 21, 2017

these were bomb though — CAMER💔N (@ProhneLad) June 21, 2017

Nah these shits slap with some marinara sauce — Sean Yagami (@KenzTheSamurai) June 21, 2017

you're trippppppin — hayden uhl (@hayden_uhl) June 21, 2017

Americans don't agree on much these days, but at least we can agree on this: Cheesy breadstick day was the best day of the school year. Sorry, Gordon.

