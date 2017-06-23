Advertising

Normally, people accept Gordorn Ramsay's food criticisms as the ultimate truth, but recently, he shared an opinion that Twitter totally disagreed with.

Gordon Ramsay spends a lot of time roasting his fan's cooking skills on Twitter. People send him photos of food they made, and he gives his (sometimes too) honest opinion. On Wednesday, a fan sent Ramsay a photo of an American school lunch classic: the cheese-filled breadstick.

Ramsay retweeted the photo, suggesting that the student should transfer to a new school.

Usually Twitter users love Ramsay's savage criticisms, but not this time. People started rising to the defense of the cafeteria staple.

Americans don't agree on much these days, but at least we can agree on this: Cheesy breadstick day was the best day of the school year. Sorry, Gordon.

