We're used to seeing celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay give brutally honest reviews of the dishes chefs present to him on TV shows, but recently he's been doing the same for the food photos his Twitter followers send him. Hey, if the people want to be brutally roasted (cooking pun intended), Ramsay will happily oblige. (Except for that one guy he complimented.)

Over the last couple days, Ramsay has been back at it again with another slew of reviews. Let's just say they weren't great.

Ramsay had a lot of opinions about people's cooking technique. @GordonRamsay what do toy of my morning breakfast pic.twitter.com/tMYK0Lhi0Q — Scott hill (@scotthill4you) June 9, 2017

You can't even butter toast ! https://t.co/EDP6WC0CRu — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 9, 2017

@GordonRamsay my friend made me lasagna for my birthday dinner... thoughts? pic.twitter.com/EvPGtRNBPV — Stephanie Ryan (@Steffizzle) June 9, 2017

That does not look very friendly.... https://t.co/Y6eBU4A9RK — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 9, 2017

Did you sit on it ? https://t.co/BZmTMUft2w — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 6, 2017

As well as some suggestions for side-dishes.

@GordonRamsay For breakfast I made 2 bacon pancakes, 3 fried eggs, and 4 strips of bacon. How did I do? pic.twitter.com/z37K9Ul0RJ — Ed Weaver (@hazardmanpower) June 7, 2017

You forgot the Pepto- Bismol smoothie? https://t.co/GdHFihM9bS — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 7, 2017

If something on your plate looks like poo, Gordon Ramsay will point it out.

Dear @GordonRamsay

Please rate my breakfast

Bacon Egg and American Cheese on a Cinnamon-Raisin Bagel with a cup of homemade iced coffee. :D pic.twitter.com/i3vqKQTeeL — AnnMarie Carfagno (@ACarfawnyo) June 9, 2017

Looks like your dog has dropped one on your bagel....... https://t.co/RBLzYc9JX4 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 9, 2017

Ditto for vomit.

@GordonRamsay what do you think of this lasagna we got at a restaurant in rome 😷 #barrudy pic.twitter.com/PBiUcrop9m — - (@ohkresh) June 9, 2017

Ramsay did include some helpful tips as to what everyday objects the meals could be used as instead.

@GordonRamsay what you think about my cousin breakfast?😉 pic.twitter.com/nOxJz2UqUv — May 19th 🎊 (@VXIXXCIX) June 6, 2017

As savage as Ramsay's criticisms are, people seem to genuinely love being roasted by him. And hey, not even the dishes he deems terrible can annoy him as driving with James Corden does.

