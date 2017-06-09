We're used to seeing celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay give brutally honest reviews of the dishes chefs present to him on TV shows, but recently he's been doing the same for the food photos his Twitter followers send him. Hey, if the people want to be brutally roasted (cooking pun intended), Ramsay will happily oblige. (Except for that one guy he complimented.)
Over the last couple days, Ramsay has been back at it again with another slew of reviews. Let's just say they weren't great.
Ramsay had a lot of opinions about people's cooking technique.
That does not look very friendly.... https://t.co/Y6eBU4A9RK— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 9, 2017
As well as some suggestions for side-dishes.
You forgot the Pepto- Bismol smoothie? https://t.co/GdHFihM9bS— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 7, 2017
If something on your plate looks like poo, Gordon Ramsay will point it out.
Looks like your dog has dropped one on your bagel....... https://t.co/RBLzYc9JX4— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 9, 2017
Ditto for vomit.
Is that travel sickness https://t.co/17aaAoN5i2— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 9, 2017
Looks like a plate of dehydrated puke ! https://t.co/DbrHLDaRZX— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 7, 2017
Was somebody sick ? https://t.co/YbHaLzrCTy— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 7, 2017
Did he just throw up ? https://t.co/XUTzisoYrL— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 6, 2017
Ramsay did include some helpful tips as to what everyday objects the meals could be used as instead.
You've got more usage with those eggs as a door mat ! https://t.co/T4lsrfEgoF— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 7, 2017
Looks like my grandads wall paper filled with glue ! https://t.co/j4kqoKpXzu— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 7, 2017
As savage as Ramsay's criticisms are, people seem to genuinely love being roasted by him. And hey, not even the dishes he deems terrible can annoy him as driving with James Corden does.