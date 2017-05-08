Advertising

Gordon Ramsay has been delighting the internet the last couple months with his savage criticisms of his Twitter followers' cooking skills. Last Wednesday, he shocked fans everywhere when he actually complimented a dish someone sent him.

A Twitter user by the name of Bridgett sent Ramsay this photo of a skillet pork loin her fiancé had cooked.

@GordonRamsay What do you think of my fiancé's skillet pork loin? pic.twitter.com/0HydOJiLMw — Bridgett (@B_Rabbit_Jax) May 3, 2017

Bridgett and the rest of the Twitter-verse were shocked when Gordon Ramsay's response to the photo was actually.... a compliment?

For some perspective, Ramsay's comments on the meals fans send him photos of usually go something like this.

Or this.

They look like oven baked fake turds..... ones got diarrhea and now your covering them in chocolate? https://t.co/SbjS1ftyg8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 5, 2017

Or this.

So, naturally, people were shocked when he actually said something nice about Bridgett's fiancé's pork loin.

First time in a long time since I've seen some positive cristicism on his twitter. Girl you better do as he says. 😂 — Ronnie Banks (@iamronniebanks) May 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/LICKINGMINAJ/status/860009210599395328

WHO ARE YOU AND WHAT DID YOU DO TO @GordonRamsay — Spaghetti (@Esparghetti) May 3, 2017

As for Bridgett, she's going to take Gordon's advice.

Omg! Best response! Thank you!! And marry him, I will! — Bridgett (@B_Rabbit_Jax) May 3, 2017

