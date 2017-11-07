Actress accuses 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick of raping her in detailed Facebook post.

The latest Hollywood somebody to be accused of rape is Ed Westwick, the actor known for playing Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl.

Kristina Cohen, a Los Angeles-based actress and writer, shared a comprehensive Facebook post Monday evening detailing the night Westwick violently and aggressively sexually assaulted her. She says it happened three years ago at Westwick's house, which she was visiting with a producer she was dating.

She starts out the post with some backstory, explaining why she is choosing to speak up now, in light of the 'Me Too' movement.

The last month has been incredibly difficult. Like so many women I too have a story of sexual assault, and the outpouring of stories have been both triggering and emotionally exhausting. I’ve gone back and forth over and over again, unsure if I should speak up. If I could speak. And if so, will I be heard? I was sexually assaulted three years ago. It was a dark time in my life. My mom was dying of cancer and I didn’t have the support system or time to process and deal with the aftermath of the rape. I buried my pain and guilt to make space for the onslaught that came after my mom’s death, just three months later. Even now, I grapple with feelings of guilt. Unfounded worry that in some way I was to blame. I don’t know where these feelings come from. Social conditioning that everything is always the woman’s fault? That a man’s inability to keep himself off of our bodies is somehow because of us, not him? I’ve grown considerably in the three years since my assault, so to revisit is painful. To dig in and relive this night in order to accurately share the events, feels like a continued violation. My stomach is in knots, scared as hell to share this publicly, as even fully reconciling with myself has been a tough process.

Cohen then recalled being raped by Ed Westwick.