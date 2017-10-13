Advertising

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has issued an apology after an old video of him making a vile rape joke resurfaced on Thursday.

The video is from Hall H at a Comic-Con held in 2011. In the video, Momoa, who played Khal Drogo on Thrones, said: "But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it … and rape beautiful women!"

Uh, f*cking yikes, dude.

Disturbingly, the comment was met with laughter from the audience.

tw: rape



a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017

This footage has re-emerged after an avalanche of sexual assault allegations were made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The internet was largely conflicted about the video. Most agreed that Momoa's comments were terrible, but some felt that it was not fair to dig up a video from six years ago to take down the actor.

Nevertheless, Momoa posted an apology to Instagram on Thursday evening:

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Well, I think we all learned an important lesson here: don't rape people, and don't make jokes about raping people! I know it's a LOT to ask, but if we really put our minds to it, I think we can do it!

