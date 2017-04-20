Advertising

Gwen Stefani has always been a style chameleon and the singer just debuted her "bangin'" newest look on The Voice.

#GetTheLook last night’s #VoicePlayoffs ✌️ gwenstefani.com A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Many women know the anxiety of committing to bangs, but Stefani has never shied away from a bold style choice.

Case and point ^. giphy

Sure, the fringe may be one of those fancy, newfangled clip-ins, but if the bangs are fake, we never would know. They look pretty great!

Oh, and p.s.? Gwen Stefani is 47-years-old. THIS WOMAN DOES NOT AGE. Hey Gwen, can you direct us to whatever magical spring you drank out of that gave you everlasting youth?

giphy

Makeup artist Gregory Arlt is the man behind Gwen's new hairstyle.

Gwen Stefani uploaded a side by side comparison with her new 'do.

Which do you prefer?

@nbcthevoice @robzangardi @officialdanilohair @gregoryarlt @marielwashere #iloveplayingdressup gx #teamgwen A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

