In the past, Gwyneth Paltrow has recommended getting stung by bees, steaming your vagina, and sprinkling "moon dust" in your morning smoothie, but her newest depression "cure" might be the dumbest thing the actress has advocated for yet.

In her latest GOOP newsletter, Paltrow wrote about "earthing therapy" to cure insomnia, arthritis, and depression. What does earthing entail, you may ask? Walking around barefoot.

That's it.

According to the post, earthing "rests on the intuitive assumption that connecting to the energy of the planet is healthy for our souls and bodies" and it "reduces and prevents inflammation from occurring in the body, which in turn prevents inflammation-related health disorders."

But there are some rules to earthing, the biggest one being that you must walk around barefoot outside. Yuck.

Clint Ober, apparent earthing expert, explains why.

Walking barefoot in your home, where minimally conductive or nonconductive materials like concrete foundations and hardwood floors insulate us from the earth's electric potential, will not have the same effect.

Go off your meds! All of our mental and physical ailments can be cured simply by walking around outside barefoot. Thanks, Gwyneth!

