Gwyneth Paltrow was herself for Halloween and she completely pulled it off.

There is a very short list of people who could pull off dressing as themselves for Halloween. The combination of recognizable looks and narcissism it takes to dress as oneself could only be pulled off by a Hollywood A-lister, and this year, Gwyneth Paltrow attempted it.

As Paltrow shared on Instagram, she dressed as her own character Tracy Mills from the classic horror film Se7en on Sunday. In the movie, her character gets beheaded, so Paltrow did the damn thing and stuck her own head on a box. Her boyfriend Brad Falchuk dressed as her killer, aka Kevin Spacey, aka John Doe. It's the couple's costume from hell.

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Fans absolutely loved Paltrow's ode to one of the most iconic horror film scenes, which became an iconic Halloween costume in its own right. "Genius beyond beyond !!" wrote a fan on Instagram. "literal queen. Slayage," wrote another.

The best part of this look? Next year, you can dress up as Gwyneth Paltrow as Gwyneth Paltrow for Halloween.