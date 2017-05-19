Advertising

Gwyneth Paltrow is a bit busy these days, crisscrossing the country and preparing for a Wellness Summit put on by Goop, her often-mocked lifestyle brand. She even poked fun at herself with a parody video where she talked about rolling around on $11,000 grass imported "from the base of Mount Vesuvius."

On Friday, the actress and icon took a brief pause in her hectic schedule to celebrate a successful (if exhausting) week of work—though even then, she was still on a plane bound for Seattle, where she would be hosting a Goop event at Nordstrom. "I may be tired from the week and not have had time for makeup but that won't stop me from hitting #nordstromseattle HARD today to celebrate our @goop pop in," she wrote. "Book signing from 2-4pm, come see me!"

No makeup? No problem.

I may be tired from the week and not have had time for makeup but that won't stop me from hitting #nordstromseattle HARD today to celebrate our @goop pop in. Book signing from 2-4pm, come see me! 💖✈️📚🖊 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 19, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Glamor is as glamor does—and Paltrow looks great anytime.

