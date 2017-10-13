Advertising

Gwyneth Paltrow is usually pretty private about her home life. But this week she shared a rare selfie with her 13-year-old daughter, Apple, in honor of #InternationalDayoftheGirl. And it's pretty darn adorable. Also, I know, I know, telling mothers and daughters they "look like sisters" is tired AF and a little bit sexist. But I'm sorry, THEY DO:

Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother). #internationaldayofthegirl A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

"Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother)," wrote Paltrow, adding: "#internationaldayofthegirl."

I'm not the only one who is struck by how similar they look (OKAY? SO DON'T JUDGE ME):

The sweet post comes on the heels of an intense week for Paltrow, who was among the dozens of women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein for sexual harassment.

Kudos to Paltrow for taking a week's worth of horrific events and channeling it into a positive and empowering message for her daughter. It's almost enough to make you forgive her for Goop. Almost.

