Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged and the ring is MASSIVE.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged and the ring is MASSIVE.
April Lavalle
Jul 09, 2018@11:32 AM
Advertising

There's gonna be one less lonely girl!

Over the weekend, singer Justin Bieber reportedly got engaged to model Hailey Baldwin. Although the couple have been friends for years and previously dated back in 2016, the two have only been seeing each other for the last two or three months. Bieber and ex Selena Gomez were linked as recently as March.

But that doesn't mean that Baldwin and Bieber won't totally work out and be together forever, right?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged and the ring is MASSIVE.
giphy

Anyway, fans spotted Justin and Hailey during their vacation in the Bahamas on Sunday, and a few sleuthed some pictures of Baldwin, 21, wearing a colossal diamond ring.

No, seriously, this thing is HUGE:

July 8: Justin and Hailey in the Bahamas #Justinbieber #haileybaldwin

A post shared by Jailey News (@jaileydailyupdates) on

TMZ has obtained a closer look of the rock. And when I say rock, I mean boulder.

Advertising

As of right now, neither Justin or Hailey have commented on the engagement, but their respective family members appear to have sent their blessings. Either that, or everyone just happens to be in a really good mood:

@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!

A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on

Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, also tweeted (but then deleted!?) a congratulatory message:

Advertising

And yes, technically this means that Justin Bieber will soon be Alec Baldwin's nephew. Weird times, my friends. Weird times.

Congrats, Jailey!

Update. Here are their statements:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 