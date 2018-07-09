Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged and the ring is MASSIVE.

There's gonna be one less lonely girl!

Over the weekend, singer Justin Bieber reportedly got engaged to model Hailey Baldwin. Although the couple have been friends for years and previously dated back in 2016, the two have only been seeing each other for the last two or three months. Bieber and ex Selena Gomez were linked as recently as March.

But that doesn't mean that Baldwin and Bieber won't totally work out and be together forever, right?

giphy

Anyway, fans spotted Justin and Hailey during their vacation in the Bahamas on Sunday, and a few sleuthed some pictures of Baldwin, 21, wearing a colossal diamond ring.

No, seriously, this thing is HUGE:

well my friend just met justin bieber and hailey baldwin in the bahamas and she is wearing a ring pic.twitter.com/vYx6aEQQjS — azy (@azymanzur) July 8, 2018

TMZ has obtained a closer look of the rock. And when I say rock, I mean boulder.