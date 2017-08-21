Advertising

When you think of screen goddess Halle Berry, you probably picture her signature pixie cut. (Either that, or her as Catwoman.) The actress has been distancing herself from her mid-2000s look by growing her hair out the past few years, and the latest iteration of her long hairstyle is her boldest yet.

Berry shared a photo on Instagram of herself with long, straight brown locks highlighted with purple and blonde streaks. She paired her new 'do with an equally carefree multi-patterned top and an ~inspirational~ caption: "You'll never influence the world by being just like it." So true, HB.

You'll never influence the world by being just like it. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Bustle points out that Berry likely used hair extensions to achieve the look–which is probably true, considering the medium hair length she showed off from paradise last week.

As I say hello to a new year of life, I'm reminded how rich life is when you are free to be exactly who you are meant to be... and loved because of it! Living my life like it's GOLDEN... 🎶 #JillScott #Golden A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Is anyone else just a little jealous that Halle Berry can pull off literally any hairstyle?

Here are a few other recent examples of Halle Berry looking flawless.

Bad and braided. 🎶 Ready for you, MIA. #KidnapMovie A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

The new @KingsmanMovie: The Golden Circle trailer is here. Maybe you've heard of us. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Halle Berry is not the only celeb to switch things up in the hair department this summer. Kristen Stewart, Vanessa Hudgens, Macklemore, and Kendall Jenner all made noteworthy changes to their 'dos. Must be nice to have a celebrity hairstylist...and a celebrity budget.

