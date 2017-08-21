When you think of screen goddess Halle Berry, you probably picture her signature pixie cut. (Either that, or her as Catwoman.) The actress has been distancing herself from her mid-2000s look by growing her hair out the past few years, and the latest iteration of her long hairstyle is her boldest yet.
Berry shared a photo on Instagram of herself with long, straight brown locks highlighted with purple and blonde streaks. She paired her new 'do with an equally carefree multi-patterned top and an ~inspirational~ caption: "You'll never influence the world by being just like it." So true, HB.
Bustle points out that Berry likely used hair extensions to achieve the look–which is probably true, considering the medium hair length she showed off from paradise last week.
Is anyone else just a little jealous that Halle Berry can pull off literally any hairstyle?
Here are a few other recent examples of Halle Berry looking flawless.
Halle Berry is not the only celeb to switch things up in the hair department this summer. Kristen Stewart, Vanessa Hudgens, Macklemore, and Kendall Jenner all made noteworthy changes to their 'dos. Must be nice to have a celebrity hairstylist...and a celebrity budget.