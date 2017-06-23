Advertising

Halsey just learned a lesson about upsetting fans, as she was on the receiving end of plenty of hate from those pissed about how she recently dragged Iggy Azalea and defended homophobic rapper Quavo.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Halsey made it very clear she’s not an Iggy fan. In a discussion about featured artists on her album, she said: "There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record. Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F--king moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me."

Advertising

OMGGGG MINI ME @barbie 🦋💅🏼 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jun 21, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

She also defended Quavo, who has made homophobic comments in the past, saying: "I think he's misunderstood. Just because I choose to be a socially conscious artist, and I'm pretty good at it, that doesn't mean every artist is going to be equipped to be politically correct. I don't think he's inherently homophobic, I think he's in a tough place of trying to explain what he means. I agree his apology was bullshit but I can't police everybody."

Advertising

People were not impressed and Halsey’s Instagram shows it, as many took the opportunity to spam the comments of her posts with oh-so-many snake and poop emojis. The hashtag #AshleyIsOver and #halseyisoverparty took over as well.

Still others supported her with hashtags #weloveyouhalsey and #TeamHalsey. One fan noted: "iggy is completely irrelevant now, don't try acting like halsey compares. people know of her and like her and always have. she is just starting to get mainstream."

Halsey attempted a little damage control in the wake of the fallout from her interview comments, taking to Twitter to apologize (fans were quick to note that she hasn’t yet apologized for dragging Iggy, however).

Advertising

Honestly? I didn't know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated him. We've never spoken a word to each other and + — h (@halsey) June 23, 2017

+ I have no intention of pursuing a friendship there, unless he wants to make a legitimate apology. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2017

I work tirelessly to represent & support marginalized communities I love & am a part of. I'm sorry if my actions have ever seemed otherwise. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2017

Advertising

I only meant to say that people can struggle being socially conscious if they don't have the information/vocabulary. So we must educate them — h (@halsey) June 23, 2017

And I'm proud to watch the young people around me work hard to educate themselves and others to stay woke every day. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2017

Advertising

I think thats an important point. I AM queer & I TRY to be understanding & want people to be educated. But im truly sorry for my misjudgment https://t.co/ESomRyiyBh — h (@halsey) June 23, 2017

Again, I am truly sorry for my misjudgement and I am happy to have listeners who hold me accountable. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.