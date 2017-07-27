Advertising

Here are the results to the scientific study you didn't know that you've been conducting for years: the objective rankings of the world's most handsome men.

London-based plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva combined ancient theory with contemporary science to deliver the ultimate results in Handsomology. According to De Silva, one George Clooney is the most handsome man in the world, as his facial features line up 91.86% with the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, the secret formula of perfection.

George Clooney and Bradley Cooper: gold and silver medalists of the Golden Ratio Dr. Julian De Silva

"The system works by taking the average of 12 key markers over the whole face including lips, nose, eyes, eyebrows, chin, forehead and facial shape," Harper's Bazaar explains, "The results are then compared against the Greek Golden Ratio of 1.618, which is considered the height of beauty."

De Silva digitally mapped mens' faces, and without further ado, here are the 10 most handsome men in the world, as decreed by science.

1. George Clooney

It's all Greek to me. Giphy

2. Bradley Cooper

Coop, there it is. Giphy

3. Brad Pitt

He's single now, ladies. Giphy

4. Harry Styles

It's a sign of the times. Giphy

5. David Beckham

Bend me, Beckham. Giphy

6. Will Smith

We're living in the Willenium.

7. Idris Elba

Elba. Idris Elba. Giphy

8. Ryan Gosling

If you're a bird, I'm a bird. Giphy

9. Zayn Malik

In-Zayn. GIPHY

10. Jamie Foxx

Foxxy. Giphy

We live in the age of denying science, with the Trump administration slowly but surely dismantling the EPA and actively ignoring the brutal forces of climate change, and this self-proclaimed scientific analysis that includes no Hemsworths is NOT HELPING science's cause.

How does a single Hemsworth not crack the top ten? Giphy

Seriously, how can you claim to have an objective list of the hottest dudes and not include a single man from Game of Thrones? No Avengers!? WHERE'S MICHAEL B. JORDAN?

Seriously. Giphy

NO HARRISON FORD?

I know. Giphy

JAMIE DORNAN'S JOB IS TO BE THE SEXUAL FANTASY OF MILLIONS.

Come on. GIPHY

This is fully just an excuse to include GIFs of hot dudes now, but I have no shame.

Shame! That's the name of a movie with Michael Fassbender.

Have you ever wished you were a piece of toast? Giphy

