Here are the results to the scientific study you didn't know that you've been conducting for years: the objective rankings of the world's most handsome men.
London-based plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva combined ancient theory with contemporary science to deliver the ultimate results in Handsomology. According to De Silva, one George Clooney is the most handsome man in the world, as his facial features line up 91.86% with the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, the secret formula of perfection.
"The system works by taking the average of 12 key markers over the whole face including lips, nose, eyes, eyebrows, chin, forehead and facial shape," Harper's Bazaar explains, "The results are then compared against the Greek Golden Ratio of 1.618, which is considered the height of beauty."
De Silva digitally mapped mens' faces, and without further ado, here are the 10 most handsome men in the world, as decreed by science.
1. George Clooney
2. Bradley Cooper
3. Brad Pitt
4. Harry Styles
5. David Beckham
6. Will Smith
7. Idris Elba
8. Ryan Gosling
9. Zayn Malik
10. Jamie Foxx
We live in the age of denying science, with the Trump administration slowly but surely dismantling the EPA and actively ignoring the brutal forces of climate change, and this self-proclaimed scientific analysis that includes no Hemsworths is NOT HELPING science's cause.
Seriously, how can you claim to have an objective list of the hottest dudes and not include a single man from Game of Thrones? No Avengers!? WHERE'S MICHAEL B. JORDAN?
NO HARRISON FORD?
JAMIE DORNAN'S JOB IS TO BE THE SEXUAL FANTASY OF MILLIONS.
This is fully just an excuse to include GIFs of hot dudes now, but I have no shame.
Shame! That's the name of a movie with Michael Fassbender.