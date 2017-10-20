'Hannah Montana' star savagely roasts his character's wardrobe six years later. Twitter is on board.

Mitchel Musso's reign as Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana may have ended six years ago, but he's just had a pretty hefty epiphany about his character.

The actor, who played Miley Cyrus' character's best friend on the Disney series, took to Twitter to share his realization. Alongside a few photos of one of his outfits from Hannah Montana, Musso wrote, "Fuckin Diamond plaid, double collar, pants like wtf lookin motherfucka and the shoes? What in the actual fuck. Why they do me so dirty ?."

Basically, he's only just realized that Oliver's sense of style was ever so unrefined. And he's not wrong. The wardrobe designer's combination of a collared argyle sweater (or "diamond plaid," as he referred to it) over a sweater over a collared shirt paired with ill-fitting pinstripe pants and seriously weird shoes is...puzzling. Not to mention, the show took place in Malibu, California, a place where that many layers during the daytime is scarcely necessary.