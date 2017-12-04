160,000 people have seen this meme of Hannibal Buress. Don't send it to him anymore.

There is one meme you cannot send to Hannibal Buress anymore.

1. You can still send this Hannibal Buress meme to Hannibal Buress.

2. And you can still send this Mr. Krabs meme to Hannibal Buress.

But this next meme, you cannot send to Hannibal Buress.

No matter how funny it is, and no matter how much it makes you laugh to see Mr. Krabs from Spongebob looking kinda like famous comedian and actor Hannibal Buress, he does not need to see it.

He has already seen it.

3. You cannnot send this meme to Hannibal Buress.

I just want to acknowledge that I’ve seen this and you all can stop sending it to me. pic.twitter.com/2UTGHvh3gD — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) December 3, 2017

Again, he has already seen it.

He didn't acknowledge whether he agrees with it or if he hates it, but he's seen it. So have some 160,000 people who liked and retweeted the meme.

So pretty much everyone in the world has already seen it.

Which means don't go into the comments section to troll Hannibal Buress. Because he's already seen all of that, too, okay?