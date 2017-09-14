Advertising

It may have happened 40 years ago, but when Carrie Fisher spilled the beans about her "intense" three-month affair with her Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford, the news quickly spread all over the galaxy. Now, Ford has finally broken his silence about the whole ordeal. Well... sort of.

The affair was scandalous for a number of different reasons. First of all, Fisher was only 19 years old at the time, while Ford was 33. Oh, and Ford was married. With two kids. Fisher, who sadly passed away at the end of last year, told People she decided to reveal their romance because, "It's been 40 years!"

Fisher also told People that she gave Ford a heads up that she would be divulging some juicy secrets in her book, and even sent him a draft - though she wasn't sure if he had read it or not.

"Harrison’s very private, but I think I waited an appropriate amount of time," she said. "How much longer could I wait?"

In a recent profile for GQ, Ford was asked, "How strange for you was it when Carrie Fisher put out her Star Wars book?"

He replied: "It was strange. For me."

Ford recalled that he was given advance warning "to a degree" that Fisher would be publishing details of their romance in her book, but said he didn't really want to go into details.

"Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss," Ford said.

Not to be deterred, GQ reporter Chris Heath pushed on.

GQ: Can I ask you whether you’d prefer that it hadn’t been written? Ford: Yes. You can ask me. GQ: Do you want to answer? Ford: No. GQ: Can I ask you whether you read it? Ford: No. I didn’t.

Awkward. We guess we can't really blame Ford for not wanting to talk about it, though we do wish he'd give us at least ONE juicy detail. Sigh.

