Harry and Meghan's wedding pics contained a hidden tribute to Princess Diana. No, you're crying.

If the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (now the Duchess of Sussex) made you cry, get ready to shed a few more tears. The couple made sure to include hints of Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, throughout the ceremony.

For example, Markle's bouquet included forget-me-nots, which were Princess Diana's favorite flowers.

Yesterday, Kensington Palace released three official photos from the wedding, one of which features Prince Harry seated on a green chair, with his bride kneeling on the floor in front of him.

If that chair looks at all familiar to you royal buffs, it's because it's the very same one Princess Diana was seated on when pictures were taken after Prince Harry's baptism.

Princess Diana died tragically on August 31, 1997, the result of traffic collision.

Diana, Princess of Wales was not the only one honored at the royal ceremony. For example, the tiara Markle wore, loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth, was originally worn by Prince Harry's great-great-grandmother, Queen Mary. And the Duchess' veil had the flower of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries embroidered into it.