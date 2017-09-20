Advertising

Dang, we thought Harry Styles was one of the good ones.

OK, maybe he is. But whoever is in charge of merchandise for his tour is definitely not one of the good ones.

A Harry Styles fan Twitter account shared a sneak peek of merch that will be sold throughout his first solo tour, which kicked off this week in San Francisco. The account also shared a list of the various items' prices, and many of his fans were pissed to discover that larger T-shirt sizes cost extra.

📸| Harry's merch for tonight's show! pic.twitter.com/kHPwPBNMfP — Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) September 19, 2017

If you're a XS, S, or M, a T-shirt will set you back $40. But if you're a size L, XL, or XXL, you'll have to pay an extra $5.

Basically, customers who fit into a size medium or smaller are rewarded for their body size by getting to save a few bucks.

Many fans responded, explaining why charging more for larger customers is problematic.

@Harry_Styles if these prices are true, it's NOT okay to make ppl pay more for bigger sizes, even if it is just $5 #TreatPeopleWithKindness pic.twitter.com/tOdQRQrz64 — harry (@softstxles) September 19, 2017

harry styles charging an extra $5 for size large merch is some actual bullshit — ky (@pinkflaming0s_) September 20, 2017

ummm who’s idea was it to charge an extra $5 for a bigger t-shirt bc they need to be fired and choked — b r e (@hansenfthes) September 19, 2017

Ok but why is it cheaper for skinnier people? — chickennuggetstyles (@Flogenshwarts) September 19, 2017

@Harry_Styles ilysm but charging more for larger t shirt sizes is insulting. get on whoever was in charge of that for us bigger gals, can u? — j (@juliannabrieske) September 20, 2017

Others explained that the larger sizes most likely cost more because they use more fabric.

More material used — princess (@lovve_princess) September 19, 2017

A lot of people do that for more material, but I don't see the point when the merch is a lot more expensive than production costs anyway. — Svenja (@SvenjaFisher) September 19, 2017

If that's the case, doesn't that mean that a size medium uses more fabric than small which uses more fabric than an extra-small and so on? Shouldn't each size cost, like, 50 cents more than the size before it? Not to mention, the U.S. produces over 15 million tons of used textile waste each year, so most of the extra fabric people are going to pay for will go straight to a landfill.

Anyway, many fans understood the logic, although they didn't agree with it, so they offered other suggestions.

I didn't think he was in charge of it, I just wish management could even it out and have everyone pay $42.50 so it's fair maybe — chickennuggetstyles (@Flogenshwarts) September 19, 2017

Yeah, exactly! The merch is already expensive, they didnt need to increase prices bc of a bigger size — Anto (@1IrresistibleD) September 19, 2017

Makes sense..I love Harry but I just find it kinda strange cause now bigger fans are gonna feel bad about it whether or not that's the case — chickennuggetstyles (@Flogenshwarts) September 19, 2017

That's and he could've made them all the same price he doesn't need the extra money — princess (@lovve_princess) September 19, 2017

Others have been tweeting at Styles directly, in hopes that he will agree and ask his management team to even out the prices.

You should tell your marketing team to change the prices of the merch. It's unfair for the fans to pay more for big sizes. @Harry_Styles — Harry Hispanic (@HarryHispanic) September 19, 2017

Yo, @Harry_Styles what's up with the bigger sizes being bigger prices? You tickets are already enough money. 😿👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/k1fRCMJZ2g — Mikayla♡ (@stressedout1d) September 20, 2017

I love you @Harry_Styles but charging $5 more for L and XL tour merch really has me disappointed. How do you think that makes people feel? — Evan Wise (@EvanWise1) September 20, 2017

Harry Styles' team did not immediately respond to Someecards' request for comment. We imagine they're busy maniacally laughing at the irony of the "Treat People With Kindness" T-shirt that costs less for skinnier people.

