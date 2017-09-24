Advertising

There are times when the stars align in the sky, and us mere mortals can reflect on cosmic patterns in the universe that inform our very own existence. And then, there are times when the human stars physically align in selfies, and fans go crazy over the meeting of minds. Such was the case when Twitter saw a photo of One Direction's Harry Styles posing with the country superstar Shania Twain for the very first time.

The two posed with the comfort and enthusiasm of longtime friends, and fans on Twitter loved it.

Also, they both truly looked like stardust in their respective shimmering outfits.

Advertising

Twitter was immediately in love with the budding friendship.

a friendship i stan — abby misses gabbie (@MametownsAmelia) September 23, 2017

It was an unlikely meeting of two Twitter favorites.

And yet, they seem so natural. Perhaps that's a side effect of the Illuminati presence?! We may never know.

Advertising

my original fav, and my now fav. wow best thing I’ve ever seen. — pumpkin (@spookyladH) September 23, 2017

People immediately started planning an upcoming collaboration between the two artists.

please get harry to cover you’re still the one. thank you 😁💙 — kris (@engIishrosed) September 23, 2017

While others just soaked in the blessings.

this is a very blessed image https://t.co/ePopsdvg9m — goth brooks (@bananalise) September 23, 2017

Advertising

Fans were excited to see the legendary Twain stanning for Styles.

After all, she's been around the music world much longer. She could've easily treated him like a freshman in the high school of mega rich pop musicians. Although I'm not sure if there were any nearby lockers for her to stuff him in.

He truly looks as happy as a kid in a candy shop in this photo.

Advertising

Harry looks like he is living the dream. Hope you two will do a collab one day. — #HARRY.SAVED//2017// (@LarryRainbows78) September 23, 2017

Twitter really wants them to sing Still The One together.

This seems like a reasonable request that would get both musicians a ton of press. They would draw such an interesting cross-section of music fans too.

Can u guys sing still the one together? That is all I need! 😍🙏🏼😘💗 — Sel ◟̽◞̽ (@JustHoldSel) September 23, 2017

While neither of the musicians have responded directly to the requests for collaboration, Twitter can still dream loudly. Anything is possible, especially when hordes of online fans are putting on the pressure.

Advertising

