Advertising

Harry Styles is releasing his new single "Sign of the Times" today, but the upcoming debut of the song is being overshadowed by none other than Styles' stunt double.

While filming the music video for the new single, the stunt man was captured on film donning a mask of Harry Styles' face that will definitely give you nightmares, and the internet simply can't cope.

This is Styles, dangling from a helicopter, filming the video.

Advertising

This is his stunt double, wearing Harry Styles' face, doing the same.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!
GIPHY

Of course, the internet couldn't help but make the comparison between this stunt double and Michael Myers from Halloween.

Advertising

While others were just thoroughly creeped out by it.

Advertising
Advertising

Good luck sleeping tonight.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.