Harry Styles is releasing his new single "Sign of the Times" today, but the upcoming debut of the song is being overshadowed by none other than Styles' stunt double.

While filming the music video for the new single, the stunt man was captured on film donning a mask of Harry Styles' face that will definitely give you nightmares, and the internet simply can't cope.

This is Styles, dangling from a helicopter, filming the video.

Harry filming the music video for Sign of The Times. #1 pic.twitter.com/lkRjqs0txx — 1D Updates (@1DInfoForFans) April 4, 2017

This is his stunt double, wearing Harry Styles' face, doing the same.

Harry Styles' stunt double wearing a mask of his face will haunt your dreams pic.twitter.com/fFkxqOk3lR — Andrew Hayden-Smith (@AndrewHaydSmith) April 6, 2017

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!! GIPHY

Of course, the internet couldn't help but make the comparison between this stunt double and Michael Myers from Halloween.

Director-You don't look like Harry Styles

Stunt Double-I can wear a mask

D-But which one?

SD-Michael Myers?

D-Sounds Legit#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/y0qojvXIuZ — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) April 6, 2017

Why Harry Styles new MV out here looking like the Halloween killer's mask pic.twitter.com/o8BvoQaOyx — INFINITE H[ollee] (@InfinitelySY) April 6, 2017

While others were just thoroughly creeped out by it.

this is terrifying — els (@EllaaHall) April 6, 2017

Im not leaving the house. — Matthew Shaw (@MatthewShaw1) April 6, 2017

Harry Style's stunt double's mask is what nightmares are made of — Morgan Loh (@morgloh12) April 7, 2017

nothing has ever scared me like that picture of harry styles' stunt double in that mask. shudder. — eve (@evepond) April 7, 2017

HAHA that was a stunt double with a Harry mask on 😂😂😂 aka nightmare fuel — Katie (@KDagrosa) April 7, 2017

Good luck sleeping tonight.

