Harvey Weinstein is telling people in sex rehab some very insane theories on why he's there.

Harvey Weinstein is already f*cking up his stint in sex rehab.

According to Page Six, the movie mogul and alleged rapist has been receiving treatment at an intensive outpatient facility that offers one-on-one counseling and group therapy sessions, among other treatments. The program also allows Weinstein to spend nights in a hotel rather than at the clinic.

A source told Page Six that things aren't going well for the former Hollywood honcho (good!), and it sounds like he isn't taking rehab seriously at all (bad).

“In one group therapy session, Harvey arrived 15 minutes late," the source told Page Six. "Then, when it was his turn to speak, he launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him."

"He insists he never raped or assaulted anyone, and that all the encounters were consensual. He realizes he has acted like an a–hole, but he still insists he’s not a rapist." continued the source.

Oh Harvey, don't you know? Admitting you're a disgraceful abuser is the first step in accepting that you are a disgraceful abuser.

The source also said that when the group therapy portion of the treatment started, Weinstein fell asleep as others were sharing their stories. He only awoke when his cell phone started buzzing (for the record, cell phones are banned and he smuggled his in), and that prompted him to leave in the middle of the session to take a call.