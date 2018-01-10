WATCH: Harvey Weinstein gets smacked in the face leaving a Scottsdale restaurant. Twice.

While violence is categorically wrong, the internet has really come through on providing us with videos of Nazis and rapists getting punched in the face—and they're as satisfying as pimple popping.

First, there was Nazi Richard Spencer getting slammed on Trump's inauguration day, which birthed a thousand memes.

And now, a spiritual sequel of sorts: it's notorious sexual assaulter Harvey Weinstein getting smacked at a Scottsdale restaurant.

TMZ acquired the footage of disgraced movie mogul Weinstein at the Elements restaurant at the Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale.

Weinstein was eating with his sobriety coach when two men sat down at the table next to him.

One of the men, a dude named Steve, told the gossip site that they approached Weinstein and told him that they loved his movies, and simply asked to take a picture. According to the manager, he politely declined.

Later, Weinstein and his sobriety coach got up to leave at the same time as Steve and his bud.

Steve told TMZ he had "quite a bit to drink," and told his friend to record what was about to happen.