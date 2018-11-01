Heidi Klum and her boyfriend's Halloween costume took eight hours to put on. Worth it.

may wilkerson
Nov 01, 2018@2:32 PM
If I know anything about Heidi Klum, and I know exactly one thing: she loves Halloween. LOVES it. Every year, Heidi Klum's elaborate costume makes a splash on social media—and IRL if you're rich and famous enough to attend her famous annual Halloween party (my invitation keeps getting lost in the mail).

No one can forget last year's costume, when she dressed up as a 6-person clone of herself:

Or the year before, when she went as an eerily realistic Jessica Rabbit:

This year was no exception. The 45-year-old supermodel and her 29-year-old boyfriend Tom Kaulitz (get ittttttt) have been planning their costume since back in September, when Klum posted this teaser on Instagram:

The couple dressed up as everyone's favorite green ogre couple, Shrek and Fiona. And Klum documented the entire transformation, which appears to have taken about 8 hours in total, on her Instagram account.

Buckle up, you're in for a ride.

First look at the newly greened up couple:

How you know you've found "the one":

A supermodel in her natural habitat:

Just a reminder, this is what Heidi Klum and her BF looked like before:

And this is what they looked like after eight hours of Shrek makeup:

It's no wonder people are calling it her best costume yet. But though it's quite incredible, is it really better than this one?

Or this legendary old lady???

Poor Heidi Klum is in the uniquely challenging position of making it nearly impossible to outdo her past self. Better luck next year, Heids!!!!!! (And pls don't forget my invite.)

