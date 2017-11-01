Heidi Klum's Halloween costume took 6 hours to put on. Worth it.

Heidi Klum has long been hailed as the queen of Halloween.
The supermodel has the means to completely and utterly transform herself every October 31st with insane prosthetics straight out of a Marvel movie.
Who can forget last year when she was a walking clone version of herself?
Or the year before when she was Jessica Rabbit?
Or 2014, when she transformed into a beautiful butterfly?
Or the year before that when she was head-to-toe wrinkled up as herself in forty years?
And this creepy getup really gets under the skin.
Don't forget 2007 when she sang jellicle songs for jellicle cats.
And when eight months pregnant Heidi went biblical.
2008 was before people knew about cultural appropriation.
Which brings us to 2017, in which Heidi Klum went full Michael Jackson and appropriated werewolf culture in a scarily convincing way.
Klum went full throttle, making a grand entrance to the party with an army of zombies and CHOREOGRAPHY!
Now THIS is thriller.
The Klumster took fans behind the scenes of her transformation on Instagram and Twitter.
Step 1: Cleansing
Step 2: Contouring
Step 3: Prosthetics
Step 4: Six-Pack
Step 5: Eyes
According to People, the ~thrilling~ transformation only took six hours.