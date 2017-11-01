Heidi Klum's Halloween costume took 6 hours to put on. Worth it.

Orli Matlow
Nov 01, 2017@2:13 PM
Heidi Klum has long been hailed as the queen of Halloween.

The supermodel has the means to completely and utterly transform herself every October 31st with insane prosthetics straight out of a Marvel movie.

Who can forget last year when she was a walking clone version of herself?

Or the year before when she was Jessica Rabbit?

#HeidiHalloween #2015 @gettyentertainment

#HeidiHalloween #2015

Or 2014, when she transformed into a beautiful butterfly?

#HeidiHalloween #2014 @gettyentertainment

#HeidiHalloween #2014

Or the year before that when she was head-to-toe wrinkled up as herself in forty years?

#HeidiHalloween #2013 @gettyentertainment

#HeidiHalloween #2013

And this creepy getup really gets under the skin.

#HeidiHalloween #2011 @gettyentertainment

#HeidiHalloween #2011

Don't forget 2007 when she sang jellicle songs for jellicle cats.

#HeidiHalloween #2007 @gettyentertainment

#HeidiHalloween #2007

And when eight months pregnant Heidi went biblical.

#HeidiHalloween #2006 @gettyentertainment #8monthpregnant

#HeidiHalloween #2006 #8monthpregnant

2008 was before people knew about cultural appropriation.

#HeidiHalloween @gettyentertainment #2008

#HeidiHalloween #2008

Which brings us to 2017, in which Heidi Klum went full Michael Jackson and appropriated werewolf culture in a scarily convincing way.

HEE HEE!
Getty
giphy

Klum went full throttle, making a grand entrance to the party with an army of zombies and CHOREOGRAPHY!

Now THIS is thriller.

Every werewolf needs an entourage.
getty

The Klumster took fans behind the scenes of her transformation on Instagram and Twitter.

Step 1: Cleansing

Step 2: Contouring

Step 3: Prosthetics

Step 4: Six-Pack

Step 5: Eyes

According to People, the ~thrilling~ transformation only took six hours.

It was worth it.
giphy
