Heidi Klum's Halloween costume took 6 hours to put on. Worth it.

Heidi Klum has long been hailed as the queen of Halloween.

The supermodel has the means to completely and utterly transform herself every October 31st with insane prosthetics straight out of a Marvel movie.

Who can forget last year when she was a walking clone version of herself?

Or the year before when she was Jessica Rabbit?

Or 2014, when she transformed into a beautiful butterfly?

Or the year before that when she was head-to-toe wrinkled up as herself in forty years?

And this creepy getup really gets under the skin.